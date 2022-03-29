J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.