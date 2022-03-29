J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,841 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,884,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,158,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831,399 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

