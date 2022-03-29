J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,424 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

