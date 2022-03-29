J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 645 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $625.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.27 and a 52-week high of $629.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

