J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

