ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 87.1% in March

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

