iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 9,721,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,711. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.