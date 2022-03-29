iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Merchants Corp’s 6th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 33,916 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. 252,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,740. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

