iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 389.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.19 on Monday, reaching $457.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,239. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $394.27 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.25 and its 200 day moving average is $453.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

