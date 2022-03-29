iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $276.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,956. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

