iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.94. 37,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,652. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

