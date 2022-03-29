iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

