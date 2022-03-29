iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 730,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.