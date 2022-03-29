iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,049,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EUFN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 54,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,203. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.