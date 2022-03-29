iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 270,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

