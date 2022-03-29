iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.81. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

