iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 766,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556,594 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

