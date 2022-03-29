Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,468 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

