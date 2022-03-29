Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

NYSE CSR traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,830. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.75%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.