Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,470% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.

RC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

RC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,921. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

