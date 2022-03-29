Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,593% compared to the average daily volume of 357 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

