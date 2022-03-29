Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) recently:

3/29/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($59.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/15/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €62.40 ($68.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($64.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($64.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($84.62) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.96 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €45.20 ($49.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,725 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.81.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

