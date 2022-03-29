Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,044,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,039,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $311.54 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.