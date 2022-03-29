Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 40.2% over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $732.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,416,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,748,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.