Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

