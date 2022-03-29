Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

