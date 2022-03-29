Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IKTSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.51) to GBX 6,236 ($81.69) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,157.50.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $61.42 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

