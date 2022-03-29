International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

