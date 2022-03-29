Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.