Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.