Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

TRP stock opened at C$72.01 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$57.39 and a 1 year high of C$73.17. The company has a market cap of C$70.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

