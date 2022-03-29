Insider Selling: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Shares of OBE opened at C$10.84 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$877.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

