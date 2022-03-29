Insider Selling: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells 59,975 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 59,975 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $592,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,380,643 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $33,299,333.55.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.

FTCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 102,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,751. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

