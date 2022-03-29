Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 2,352 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

