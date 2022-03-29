Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells 56,622 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.11 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

