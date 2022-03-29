Insider Buying: Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Insider Purchases 180,385 Shares of Stock

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) insider Sam Brougham bought 180,385 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,068.04 ($122,607.55).
Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Sam Brougham bought 219,494 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,151.74 ($172,294.54).
