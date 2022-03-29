Insider Buying: Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Insider Purchases 180,385 Shares of Stock

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) insider Sam Brougham bought 180,385 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,068.04 ($122,607.55).

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Sam Brougham bought 219,494 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,151.74 ($172,294.54).

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

