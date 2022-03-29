Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 4,602 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,772.81).

LON:DIA traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.30). 9,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. Dialight plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.98).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

