Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 4,602 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,772.81).
LON:DIA traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.30). 9,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. Dialight plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.98).
