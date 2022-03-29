Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Purchases 357,150 Shares of Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mather purchased 357,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £485,724 ($636,264.08).
BCG opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95.20 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.20 ($3.46).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
