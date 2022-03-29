Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATSG opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

