Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 3,654 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.54).

A.G. BARR stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 546 ($7.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 505.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.87. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a market capitalization of £611.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

About A.G. BARR (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.