Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $544.40

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.13). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.13), with a volume of 59,513,199 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.40.
Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.