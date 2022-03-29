Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25.
Information Analysis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Analysis (IAIC)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.