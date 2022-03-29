INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,076 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $768.02 million, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.