Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.49) to €16.10 ($17.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

