Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INVVY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Indivior has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

