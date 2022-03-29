Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INVVY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Indivior has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.