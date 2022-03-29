Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 48.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 44.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter.
SOC Telemed stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 34,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
SOC Telemed Profile (Get Rating)
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
