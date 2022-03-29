Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $25.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,637. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.