Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IMNM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 149,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Immunome has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.26.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

