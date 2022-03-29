Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of IMNM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 149,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Immunome has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.26.
IMNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
About Immunome (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.