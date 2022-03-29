Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.