IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.97) to GBX 1,845 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.00.

IMI stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. IMI has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.